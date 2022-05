Upon arrival they found a fence well alight. This was dealt with by 10.31pm and is thought to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters from Adwick were called to Empire Crescent, Woodlands, at 7.57pm Monday, to a small den on fire on Brodsworth Pit Top, which is also thought to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters from Thorne were called to Oldfield Lane, Stainforth, at 10.59pm, and found tyres deliberately set on fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been a number of deliberate fires this week