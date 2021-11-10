Doncaster firefighters tackle arson blaze involving four vehicles

Three fire crews from Maltby, Edlington and Doncaster stations were called out to a fire in a scrapyard at 9.10pm last night (Tuesday, November 9) on Rotherham Road in Maltby.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 10:19 am

Four vehicles were involved in the deliberate fire. Crews left the scene at 10.45pm.

Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate bin fire at 10pm on Lodge Road in Carcroft, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 10.25pm.

Arsonists were at it again

A Ford Fiesta car was deliberately set on fire at 8.15pm on Broad Carr Road, Hoyland.

