Doncaster firefighters tackle arson blaze involving four vehicles
Three fire crews from Maltby, Edlington and Doncaster stations were called out to a fire in a scrapyard at 9.10pm last night (Tuesday, November 9) on Rotherham Road in Maltby.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 10:19 am
Four vehicles were involved in the deliberate fire. Crews left the scene at 10.45pm.
Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate bin fire at 10pm on Lodge Road in Carcroft, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 10.25pm.
A Ford Fiesta car was deliberately set on fire at 8.15pm on Broad Carr Road, Hoyland.