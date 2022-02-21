The fire was accidental and involved a chip pan which was already out on our arrival.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Four fire crews from Rotherham, Dearne, Edlington and Aston stations were called out at 4.35am to Denaby Lane, Old Denaby, where a car was stranded in flood water with three people stuck. Firefighters waded out to the vehicle and lead the people back to safety.