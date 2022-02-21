Doncaster firefighters rescued three people from a car stranded in flood water

Three fire crews from Edlington and Doncaster stations were called out to a premise at 3.30am yesterday (Sunday, February 20) on Peakstone Close, Balby.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 21st February 2022, 10:09 am

The fire was accidental and involved a chip pan which was already out on our arrival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Four fire crews from Rotherham, Dearne, Edlington and Aston stations were called out at 4.35am to Denaby Lane, Old Denaby, where a car was stranded in flood water with three people stuck. Firefighters waded out to the vehicle and lead the people back to safety.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

The weekend storms brought flooding
DoncasterEdlingtonRotherham