Doncaster firefighters rescued three people from a car stranded in flood water
Three fire crews from Edlington and Doncaster stations were called out to a premise at 3.30am yesterday (Sunday, February 20) on Peakstone Close, Balby.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 10:09 am
The fire was accidental and involved a chip pan which was already out on our arrival.
Four fire crews from Rotherham, Dearne, Edlington and Aston stations were called out at 4.35am to Denaby Lane, Old Denaby, where a car was stranded in flood water with three people stuck. Firefighters waded out to the vehicle and lead the people back to safety.