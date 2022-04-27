Doncaster firefighters called to incidents involving woodland, a shed, fencing and a car

The first was a fire in woodland at 8.05pm on Aintree Avenue, Cantley. It iss believed to have been started deliberately. The crew came away at 8.30pm.
A crew from Rotherham were called to a deliberate fire involving a shed and fencing at 9.20pm on Orchard Flatts Crescent, Wingfield. They left the scene at 9.50pm.
A car was accidentally on fire at 11.25pm on Whin Hill Road, Bessacarr. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident and left at 12.20am.