Doncaster firefighters called to a gas leak caused by a falling worktop splitting a pipe
Firefighters from Doncaster and Edlington stations attended an incident in Abbott Street in Hexthorpe at 1.45am on Saturday.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:25 am
A worktop on top of a washing machine fell whilst the washer was on.
As it fell, it hit and split a gas pipe and ignited.
There was a small amount of fire damage to the fallen worktop, which the occupier put out with a bucket of water.
Firefighters isolated the gas supply and a Gas Safe engineer was called for.
Crews were there for about an hour.