Doncaster firefighters called to a gas leak caused by a falling worktop splitting a pipe

A worktop on top of a washing machine fell whilst the washer was on.

As it fell, it hit and split a gas pipe and ignited.

The scene on Saturday morning

There was a small amount of fire damage to the fallen worktop, which the occupier put out with a bucket of water.

Firefighters isolated the gas supply and a Gas Safe engineer was called for.

Crews were there for about an hour.