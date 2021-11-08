Doncaster firefighters called to a gas leak caused by a falling worktop splitting a pipe

Firefighters from Doncaster and Edlington stations attended an incident in Abbott Street in Hexthorpe at 1.45am on Saturday.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:25 am

A worktop on top of a washing machine fell whilst the washer was on.

As it fell, it hit and split a gas pipe and ignited.

Read More

Read More
WATCH: Shocking video shows yobs blasting Doncaster tower block with dozens of f...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The scene on Saturday morning

There was a small amount of fire damage to the fallen worktop, which the occupier put out with a bucket of water.

Firefighters isolated the gas supply and a Gas Safe engineer was called for.

Crews were there for about an hour.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterEdlingtonLiam Hoden