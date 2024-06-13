Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three fire crews from Askern, Adwick and Doncaster stations attended an accidental fire in a detached garage at 12.05am on Wednesday morning on Churchfield Road, Campsall.

The crews came away at 2.30am.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 2.45am the same morning on Thorne Road, Edenthorper. The crew left at 3.05am.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire in a field at 8.10pm on Grange Lane, New Rossington, last night, leaving at 9.05pm.

