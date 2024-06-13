Doncaster firefighters called out to garage, car and field fires
Three fire crews from Askern, Adwick and Doncaster stations attended an accidental fire in a detached garage at 12.05am on Wednesday morning on Churchfield Road, Campsall.
The crews came away at 2.30am.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 2.45am the same morning on Thorne Road, Edenthorper. The crew left at 3.05am.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire in a field at 8.10pm on Grange Lane, New Rossington, last night, leaving at 9.05pm.
A car was deliberately set on fire at 10.05pm on Waggons Way, Stainforth. Firefighters from Thorne station attended and left at 11.15pm.
