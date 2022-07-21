Doncaster firefighters called out to five incidents - four started deliberately

Firefighters from Adwick station were called out to a deliberate fire involving the remains of a derelict buillding on Coppice Road, Highfields at 7.10pm. The crew left the scene at 7.45pm.

A fire crew from Thorne station attended an accidental fire involving bushes, trees and grass at 7.20pm on St Georges Close, Thorne. The crew left the scene at 7.50pm.

The result of a grassland fire

A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 8.10pm on Longfellow Road, Balby. Firefighters from Doncaster and Adwick stations attended the incident. The crews left the scene at 8.50pm.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate grassland fire at 8.15pm on Broadway, Dunscroft The crew came away at 9.30pm.

Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving tyre swing and matting at 12.20am on Woodfield Way, Balby. The crew came away at 1.10am.