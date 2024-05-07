Doncaster fire crews are kept busy by car and hay blazes across city
Fire crews in Doncaster were kept busy across the Bank Holiday weekend with several blazes to deal with.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended an incident where a car was accidentally on fire at 7.35pm on Fordstead Lane, Barnby Dun, Doncaster, tackling the Sunday night blaze and leaving the scene around an hour later.
Meanwhile, firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate fire involving six hay bales at 8:40pm on Bawtry Road, Lindholme, Doncaster. The crew came away from the scene at 9:45pm.
