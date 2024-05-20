Doncaster fire caused accidentally by builders working on a city centre property

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th May 2024, 08:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services were rushed to the scene of a city centre fire on Saturday.

Three fire appliances were seen off Christchurch near to the bingo alley late in the afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that crews from Doncaster and Adwick stations were called to the fire on Coopers Terrace in Doncaster at 4.01pm on Saturday 18 May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added: “On arrival firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire that is believed to have been caused accidentally by builders working on the property.

“Crews left the scene at 6.47pm.”

Emergency services rush to scene of city centre fire this afternoon

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.