Doncaster fire caused accidentally by builders working on a city centre property

Emergency services were rushed to the scene of a city centre fire on Saturday.

Three fire appliances were seen off Christchurch near to the bingo alley late in the afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that crews from Doncaster and Adwick stations were called to the fire on Coopers Terrace in Doncaster at 4.01pm on Saturday 18 May.

They added: “On arrival firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire that is believed to have been caused accidentally by builders working on the property.