Doncaster farm's funding plea in race against time to amputate sick goat's leg

Archie, who is just 10 days old, was found abandoned and is now being cared for at Doncaster’s Manor Estate Farm.

But the cute little animal is suffering from a serious, infected abscess in his knee joint – and amputation is considered his best hope of survival.

Vets have said the op will cost £700 – and the farm’s Ami Louise Downs has launched a crowdfunding appeal to pay for the treatment.

Archie needs his leg amputating because of an infected knee joint.

She said: “Archie was found by the RSPCA when they were called out to a field where some goats had been abandoned.

"When they got there, the other goats ran away and our little Archie was found alone in a puddle.

"Since then I have been bottle feeding Archie for ten days now.

"He’s doing really well and takes his milk fantastically.

"His only problem is he has an infection from his umbilical cord not being clean at birth. This has caused an abscess in his knee joint.

"Archie has now been on antibiotics and pain relief for eight days and we have seen no improvement at all.

"Unfortunately, our last option for Archie is to remove his leg. He will cope fine without his leg.

"He is only 10 days old so he would adjust to it from an early age.

“The problem is the surgery is £700. If you could donate anything at all it would really be appreciated.

"Archie is such a loving and happy goat despite his leg this really is his final shot.”

He is due to have pre surgery assessment on Thursday and if all goes well, he will go under the knife.

She added: “He is so good with his feeds and is really happy apart from this. This really is the last option for Archie.

"If you can donate anything at all, even £1, it all adds up.”