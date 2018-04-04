Doncaster fanzone details revealed ahead of Tour de Yorkshire cycle race arriving in town

Primary schools in Doncaster are set to get involved in the Tour de Yorkshire when it passes through Doncaser next month.

Organisers of the entertainment which is going on around the men's and women's races on Thursday, May 3, have asked schools to get involved in a number of fun races which will be held between the finish times of the two races, which are due to end at South Parade.

The women's race is due to end at around 12.19pm, with the men's race due to finish at around 6.20pm.

Schools have been approached to take part in the activities in between those times.

Jenny Dewsnap, who is organising activties based around a fanzone space at Town Fields, said entertainment would be themed around a 'cycling cafe'.

Officials at Visit Doncaster are expecting the audience this year to be based more around cycling enthusiasts than the more general audience last time the race came to Doncaster two years ago, because of the raised profile of the race, and because it will be on a Thursday rather than the Saturday on which it was held in 2016.

Schools are also going to be encouraged to take their pupils to the race later in the day to take part in the events at the fanzone and potentially to see the end of the day's action.

Ms Dewsnap said: "Everything about the fanzone will be themed on bicycles, tea and cakes. You'll be able to get a burger or hot dog, but we're trying to create a cafe feel - think of a quaint English village.

"There will also be a big bake-off style marquee, in case there is heavy rain, which is what happened two years ago. It will be dressed to look like a village green"

Cycling themed entertainment is lined up including cyclists on stilts, people on penny farthings, and the chance to use pedal cycles to blow bubbles or power light lamps. There is also expected to be a brass band

Meanwhile, local charities are being invited to set up cake stalls on the day to raise funds, but they will have to bring their own gazebos. A number of groups have already confirmed they will attend.

The race comes at a start of a busy weekend for Doncaster. Friday will see the tour pass through the borough again, passing through Conisbrough and Mexborough on the way to Ilkley.

And Friday to Monday will see events around Doncaster Market for the Delicious Doncaster food festival, including demonstrations from celebrity chefs the Hairy Bikers and Jean-Christophe Novelli.