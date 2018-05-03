Doncaster fans praised as Kirsten Wild wins Tour de Yorkshire ladies race

The level of support through Doncaster was acknowledged by riders in the Tour de Yorkshire as Kirsten Wild won the ladies section.

ASDA Tour de Yorkshire 2018 Women's Race Stage 1 Beverley to Doncaster winner Kirsten, from Wiggle High5 took the win in Doncaster and the leaders jersey.

ASDA Tour de Yorkshire 2018 Women's Race. Stage 1 Beverley to Doncaster. Kirsten Wild from Wiggle High5 takes the win in Doncaster. Picture: Chris Etchells

The level of support shown along the route by the local fans did not go unnoticed.

Victoria Hood, team manager of the Yorkshire-based Jadan-Weldtite Vive le Velo team relaxed with her riders after the end of the women's race. She had enjoyed the day, with one of her team taking the Queen of the Mountains award.

She said: "It's been a brilliant day, and I'm delighted about that because we're a Yorkshire based team and all our sponsors are from Yorkshire. Doncaster was a great place to cycle - there was even some freshly laid asphalt where they had built a new bypass.

Her youngest rider, and the youngest in the race at the age of 17, Georgina Bullard was also delighted by the experience of hitting the streets of Doncaster.

She said: "It was a a bid windy and there were a lot of cross winds, but it was a great experience and it was great fun.

"All the spectators as we rode through Doncaster were amazing, and there seemed to be really buzzing. There were a lot of people out, and it was great to see lots of primary schools out watching the race together. The support was brilliant - what more can you ask?"