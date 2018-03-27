Doncaster family of four who died in Northern Ireland fire formally identified

A Doncaster family of four who died in a house fire in Northern Ireland last month have been formally identified.

Denise Gossett, 45, Sabrina Gossett, 19, Roman Gossett, 16 and Morgana Quinn, who was one, all died when fire ripped through a house in Derrylin, County Fermanagh on February 27.

The family, which originally came from Doncaster, was formally identified by a coroner in Northern Ireland yesterday.

Earlier, a court heard there had been issues identifying the bodies.

Daniel Allen, 27, of Derrylin, appeared by video link at Enniskillen Magistrates court charged with four counts of murder and one of arson.

Mr Allen will appear again by video link on 23 April.

The family are thought to have moved to the remote village of Derrylin between 12 and 18 months ago, but are originally from Doncaster.