Doncaster is facing a Haribo shortage.

It is the latest in a number of hauliers and firms facing delivery and logistics issues because of a nationwide shortage of truckers.

The Road Haulage Association believes there is currently a shortfall of about 60,000 drivers and the issues have been blamed on both the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.

There have been fears of food shortages in the coming weeks because of the lack of drivers available to transport goods across the country.

The German sweet maker, which has a number of bases in West Yorkshire, said that like many other manufacturers and retailers, it was "experiencing challenges" that were hampering supplies.

The problems affect all Haribo sweets, including Goldbears and Tangfastics.

Haribo said it was "working with partners across the food and drink industry" to address the problem.

The RHA estimates that some 30,000 HGV driving tests did not take place last year because of the Covid pandemic.

Before the pandemic, many lorry drivers in the UK had been nationals of EU countries, particularly Romania and Bulgaria.

They stayed in the UK after the Brexit referendum, but started leaving when coronavirus struck, it is believed, leading to the current shortage which has heaped pressure on haulage firms.