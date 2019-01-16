Doncaster ex-pat Margaret on TV enjoying bargain life in the sun

Ex pat, Margaret Finch, from Doncaster, will be the centre of attention when she appears in the latest episode (January 17) of Channel 5 smash hit – Bargain Loving Brits In The Sun.

Margaret left the UK to move onto a static caravan site in the mountains near Malaga. Saydo Park is a small mini British enclave in the middle of nowhere that even has a bowling green.

A proud Yorkshire lass, Margaret moved out with her late policeman husband to retire in the sun. She spends her days now running a magical mystery tour for all the ex pats on the site. She charges just enough to cover the costs and does it as a service to her many friends she has made.

The Costa Del Sol based observational series charts the lives of Brits who’ve swapped the damp and grey of the UK for a new cheap as chips life in the Spanish resort.

Caravan parks up and down the 100-mile coast-line are bursting at the seams with budget expats blinging up their statics, revamping their RV’s and tucking into tapas on the cheap.

Plus, there is the expat business owners putting in the hours to make it, in a region where you can get a three-course meal with vino tinto for less than a tenner.

And cameras follow the fortunes of new arrivals determined to make a living and forge a new life in the favourite foreign holiday spot.

Narrated by John Thomson, in the second episode cameras travel to Saydo, the static caravan park that’s home to more than two-hundred Brits where the presenters meet resident ex-pat Margaret.

In the episode Margaret is seen doing the rounds at the weekly market trying to sell tickets for her once-amonth Magical Mystery Tour, a coach trip costing just 11 Euros. The passengers – all Brits, the destination – a secret . She tries to avoid it being a washout, but will she succeed?