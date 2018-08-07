Doncaster England star surprises youngsters at training session as he thanks fans for support over depression battle

Doncaster England World Cup star Danny Rose delighted a group the town's football-mad youngsters when he dropped in on their training session.

The Doncaster-born Tottenham Hotspur ace surprised youngsters from Bessacarr U12s when he dropped in on their training session at Cantley Park on Saturday morning.

The Three Lions star, one of England's Russian World Cup heroes, was back in his home town ahead of watching his brother Mitch, who plays for Grimsby Town, in the Mariners' first game of the season last Saturday afternoon.

A club spokesman said: "Our U12 team had a surprise visitor today at training putting them through their paces - after they'd got over the shock!"

He has also thanked fans for their support earlier in the summer after he revealed how he had been suffering from depression.

He talked about dealing with mental illness before England flew to the World Cup and revealed how he had struggled after his uncle killed himself, his brother was attacked and his mum suffered racist abuse in Doncaster.

"I remember we played at Leeds - England against Costa Rica before the World Cup,' Rose told the Daily Mirror.

"I remember waking up that morning, the morning after it came out. I woke up to a lot of messages and I got really upset. I wasn't expecting it. I wasn't expecting the amount of messages that I got."

Rose played the full match against Costa Rica at Elland Road. He said that England manager Gareth Southgate spoke to him before the game.

"We had a walk around the hotel and, again, he gave me some really nice words. It was a funny few days for me,' Rose said.

"Then that night we played against Costa Rica and after the game the manager said that it was one of the best games he'd seen me play. It was as though I'd got a lot of things off my chest."

Rose is currently preparing for the new Premier League season with Tottenham.

He added: "I was back home in Doncaster over the weekend,' Rose said. 'My brother plays for Grimsby and I was at the game (against Forest Green).

'I had two people come up to me at the game thanking me for what I'd said. It just made me wish maybe I'd done it sooner. Or maybe after the World Cup, but yes, I'm glad I did it in the end."