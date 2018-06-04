Doncaster enforcement officer 'threatened with machete' over a ticket for littering

A man has been accused of threatened a civil enforcement officer with a machete in a Doncaster village, as they tried to dish out a fine for littering.

The incident, which was reported in Hexthorpe last week, was investigated by the police and a man has now been charged in relation to the incident.

The alleged threat was made to a member of staff working for Kingdom, the organisation which issues fines for littering on behalf of Doncaster Council.

A statement issued by South Yorkshire Police said: "Male arrested for Affray in Hexthorpe after threatening a member of staff from Kingdom with a machete over a ticket for littering. Charged and bailed to attend at court."