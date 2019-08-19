Doncaster drug dealer jailed

A Doncaster man has been jailed for over two years after being caught with heroin and crack cocaine.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 07:57

Carl Drew, aged 46, was sentenced to 26 months behind bars for possession with intent to supply class A drugs after officers found heroin and crack cocaine worth £18,000 during a raid of his Wheatley Street home in February.

Cannabis and drugs paraphernalia were also seized.

Detective Constable Mark Parry, who led the investigation, said: “I welcome this sentencing.

“The use of drugs is harmful to our communities and we will continue to work tirelessly to tackle this type of crime to ensure the public’s safety.”