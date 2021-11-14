Doncaster drivers warned of town centre road closures for today's Remembrance Parade

Military personnel and veterans will be marching through the town centre to Doncaster Minster following the wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial in Bennetthorpe at 11am.

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team has warned drivers that a number of roads will be closed to allow the parade to take place.

A spokesman said: “This morning we have the privilege of supporting Remembrance services across Doncaster.

Roads in Doncaster will be closed for the annual Remembrance Parade.

“South Parade will be closed between Cavendish Court and The Earl of Doncaster from around 9am.

“There will then be a series of rolling road closures, around 11am, between the War Memorial and St Georges Church, to allow the march safe passage.

“Please be prepared to be patient, or find alternative routes.

“We will remember them.”