Drivers in Doncaster are being urged to join a pro-Brexit motorway ‘go slow’ this weekend which aims to bring the nation’s roads to a standstill.

Plans are being drawn up by lorry drivers for a Doncaster-based demo this Saturday demanding that Britain leaves the EU as promised on March 29.

The M18 could be hit by pro-Brexit motorway protests this weekend.

Local lorry drivers are planning to set off from the town at 10am on Saturday and planning a ‘go slow’ on roads including the A1(M), M18, M62 and M180 – although an exact route has yet to be finalised.

READ MORE: Sheffield braces itself for ‘steep rise’ in Brexit related hate crime

Peaceful road protests are planned all over the country on Friday and Saturday to show people’s anger at delays in Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

Chris Hicks, spokesman for pro-Brexit Yorkshire Brexit Action Group, said: “Doncaster voted out and it is time that the politicians respected that.

“We’ve had enough. There was a democratic vote and it needs to be respected, no more of this messing about.”

READ MORE: How South Yorkshire MPs voted in no deal Brexit vote

He said that plans were still being drawn up for the protest this Saturday with drivers wanting to take part being urged to sign up via the group’s Facebook page.

He said: “This is a peaceful protest. It is not about causing mayhem, its about letting people know we’re not going to take this and we're all standing together.”

By law, Britain is supposed to leave the EU on March 29 – but Prime Minister Theresa May warned over the weekend that Brexit could be delayed by months or years or may never happen at all unless MPs back her deal.

Added Mr Hicks: “If Doncaster people want to get involved, they can. It is all about standing up and telling the politicians that it is our country and that can’t do what they like.

“The people voted out and that needs to be respected.”

Pro Leave Facebook group Brexit Protest and Direct Action Group UK is behind a series of demonstrations which are expected to get under way this Friday on the nation’s motorways at 6.30pm with further disruption planned across the weekend.

READ MORE: Doncaster kitchen company spends £20m preparing for Brexit