Doncaster drivers blasted for moving road signs to drive along flooded roads
Doncaster Council has hit out at drivers for moving signs to drive on flooded roads.
Doncaster Council has shut a number of roads after the River Don broke its banks in several places.
But council chiefs say some motorists have been ignoring the closures and driving through the floods.
A spokesman said: “Please do not remove flood road closure signs or barriers or attempt to drive through road closures or flood water.
“We’re aware of incidents like this throughout the day.”
“Road closures are in place for the safety of residents.”
Yesterday, council bosses announced the closure of the following roads
Greys Bridge – Mexborough
Ferry Lane (Jubilee Bridge) - Thorne
Fordstead Lane – Barnby Dun
Low Lane – Kirk Bramwith
Pastures Road – Mexborough
Denaby Lane – Old Denaby
Nursery Lane – Sprotbrough
Water Lane (Bridge Hill) – Stainforth
Thorpe Bank - Barnby Dun
Fishlake Nab - Fishlake
Nab Lane- Fishlake
Plumtree Hill Lane- Fishlake
Woodhouse Green Road- Fishlake
Jack Row Lane- Fishlake