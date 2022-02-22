Doncaster drivers blasted for moving road signs to drive along flooded roads

Doncaster Council has shut a number of roads after the River Don broke its banks in several places.

But council chiefs say some motorists have been ignoring the closures and driving through the floods.

A spokesman said: “Please do not remove flood road closure signs or barriers or attempt to drive through road closures or flood water.

Drivers have been removing road closure signs in Doncaster.

“We’re aware of incidents like this throughout the day.”

“Road closures are in place for the safety of residents.”

Yesterday, council bosses announced the closure of the following roads

Greys Bridge – Mexborough

Ferry Lane (Jubilee Bridge) - Thorne

Fordstead Lane – Barnby Dun

Low Lane – Kirk Bramwith

Pastures Road – Mexborough

Denaby Lane – Old Denaby

Nursery Lane – Sprotbrough

Water Lane (Bridge Hill) – Stainforth

Thorpe Bank - Barnby Dun

Fishlake Nab - Fishlake

Nab Lane- Fishlake

Plumtree Hill Lane- Fishlake

Woodhouse Green Road- Fishlake