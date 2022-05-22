Emergency services were deployed to the leisure centre at around 5am following an ammonia leak.

Residents nearby were urged to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution.

The Doncaster Dome is open again this morning following an ammonia leak earlier today

A Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that The Dome is now open, but the Ice Caps will remain closed for the day following an ammonia leak in the early hours of the morning.

“A leak was detected in the plant works that refrigerate the ice, located externally to the building, and was responded to quickly meaning that minimal impact to the venue and surrounding area has been experienced.

“We can confirm that the site has been made safe and we are grateful to the emergency services for their quick response.