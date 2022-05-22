Doncaster Dome open again after ammonia leak

The Doncaster Dome is open again following an ammonia leak earlier this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 8:59 am

Emergency services were deployed to the leisure centre at around 5am following an ammonia leak.

Read More

Read More
Warning issued as firefighters are deployed to Doncaster Dome

Residents nearby were urged to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Doncaster Dome is open again this morning following an ammonia leak earlier today

A Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that The Dome is now open, but the Ice Caps will remain closed for the day following an ammonia leak in the early hours of the morning.

“A leak was detected in the plant works that refrigerate the ice, located externally to the building, and was responded to quickly meaning that minimal impact to the venue and surrounding area has been experienced.

“We can confirm that the site has been made safe and we are grateful to the emergency services for their quick response.

Customers are now being welcomed into the building, but the Ice Caps will remain closed for the day and we apologise to any customers affected by this closure.”

MORE: Three Doncaster leisure centres set for £700,000 bill to cover vital repairs to facilities

ResidentsEmergency servicesCustomers