Doncaster diva Lesley Garrett pictured leading singing with England's Barmy Army at The Ashes
She’s more used to the world’s opera houses – but Doncaster singing star Lesley Garrett has taken centre stage at a venue of a different kind – by leading the singing at England’s final Ashes test against Australia.
The Thorne-born soprano was pictured leading England fans – known as the Barmy Army – in rousing renditions of Rule Britannia and Jerusalem in blazing sunshine at The Oval yesterday.
Leaping to her feet, the singer, 64, was in fine voice and all smiles as she joked and chatted with England supporters.
England and Australia are contesting the final test at the iconic London cricket ground, looking to level the series against the Aussies, who have already claimed victory to retain the famed urn.
It is not the first time she has made an appearance at a famous sporting event.
She has performed at several FA Cup Finals, including the 2000 Final, the last to be held at the old Wembley Stadium and the 2007 final held at new Wembley Stadium.
She also sang the British national anthem on the Champs-Élysées in Paris in 2012 after Bradley Wiggins became the first Briton to win the Tour de France.