Doncaster detectives issue CCTV image of man wanted over van break-in 

A CCTV image has been released by Doncaster detectives investigating the theft of tools from a van.

They believe the man could hold vital information about the raid of a van parked in Wilsic Road, Tickhill, on Friday, December 28.

Do you know this man?

Three men were involved in the raid and they chased two passing teenage boys after they spotted the crooks.

The men were armed with a chainsaw stolen from the van when they started chasing the boys.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Nobody was injured during the incident, but it has understandably caused distress to the teenagers and concern within the local community.

“Police believe the man pictured holds information that could help the ongoing investigation and are appealing to anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

The stolen tools belonged to a landscape gardener who had left them in his van while he was working on his own land over the Christmas period.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 917 of December 28. Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.