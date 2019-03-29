Doncaster Deaf Trust’s time capsule ceremony marking 190th anniversary

The work of a near 200 year-old Doncaster institution has been captured for all time with the burying of a time capsule reflecting its illustrious history.

Pupils, students and staff from Doncaster Deaf Trust captured a moment in time when they buried a time capsule during a special ceremony on March 28 to celebrate the Trust’s 190th Anniversary.

The capsule contained poignant work from pupils and students who have passed through the doors of the Trust, as a memento for those in the future.

Chairman of trustees, at Doncaster Deaf Trust, Bobbie Roberts, said: “This is a very significant milestone in our organisation’s history and we wanted to mark it by doing something extra special.

“Hopefully in 100 years’ time someone will dig up this piece of history and enjoy looking at a snapshot of our lives in 2019.”

Doncaster Deaf Trust can trace its history back to 1829 when Reverend William Carr Fenton set up a school to help young deaf people receive an education to equip them to become self-supporting adults.

In his history of the Deaf Trust, Anthony James Boyce, who was born deaf and was head of the Department of Applied Technology in Doncaster College for the Deaf, reveals the long and illustrious history of the deaf school and the thousands of young people who have been taught there.

The school continues to help those who are deaf from new borns to adults. Some of the history of the school has been captured in the time capsule.

Throughout the Trust’s history, there has been a belief in the importance of deaf and hearing impaired children and young people receiving specialist intervention to help them achieve their full potential.