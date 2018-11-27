Doncaster dancers prove age is just a number with new classes for over 50s 

A new adults over 50s dance group set up thanks to Doncaster Community Arts is proving you are never too old to shake your stuff.

Dance On groups are designed for adults over 50 and welcome everyone above 50 regardless of experience or ability. Join in as much as you want or as much as you can – these sessions are fully inclusive and accessible for all.

Dance On Thorne takes place at Thorne Old People’s Welfare Centre on Mondays, from 3pm to 4pm.

A spokesman for the group said: “The focus will be on fun and socialising – don’t worry about not knowing the steps, remembering routines, getting put on the spot, or how flexible you need to be! These dance groups will be about playing, moving in new ways and most of all enjoying yourself. You’ll try new things, develop your confidence in a supportive, friendly environment, and explore the world of dance with the help of dancers and artists.

“If you are interested, come along to a Dance On Thorne session - dancer Charlotte will be waiting to show you some new moves each Monday from now until December 17. Your first session is free so why not give it a try?

“Have you ever sat at home watching Strictly Come Dancing and wished that you could join in? If so these could be the perfect sessions for you.”

The groups are being set up across Doncaster, Leeds and Bradford thanks to a collaboration between darts (Doncaster Community Arts), Yorkshire Dance and One Dance UK, with funding from Sport England.

Darts’ mission is to create art with people in Doncaster to improve life, learning and health.

Darts are a team of artists, makers, musicians, performers and support staff who collaborate to design and deliver creative programmes, which inspire learning, build good emotional health and strengthen professional practice.

The programme is for people who live, work or learn in Doncaster.