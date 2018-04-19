Doncaster dad defends police sergeant daughter over 'suggestive' holiday snaps posted while on 7 month break for stress

The Doncaster dad of a police sergeant who posted 'suggestive' photos while off work with stress has defended his daughter.

Sgt Leanne Carr shared pictures of herself on Instagram enjoying luxury holidays while she was away from her £45,000 a year job for more than half a year with a stress related illness, the MailOnline has reported.

Sgt Carr, 33, who works for Lincolnshire Police, uploaded pictures of herself snorkeling in Thailand, watching the sun set on a beach in Cyprus and snowboarding in the Austrian Alps.

The photos, many of which show her in bikinis and in suggestive poses, were posted on Facebook and Instagram. One snap shows her kneeling topless on a beach in Cape Town, South Africa with two pineapples covering her modesty.

But her dad Graham, who lives in Mexborough, has defended his daughter and said she took holidays while she was off work because she loves traveling and it helped her with stress.

He told the newspaper: 'She's had time off work for stress and during this time she's been on holidays all over the world, which has helped her and she's now back at work."

He said that she had had to cope with two failed relationships with fellow police officers and also suffered a shoulder injury eight years ago which required two operations.

Mr Carr added: "She's had a tough time and deserves some happiness. She goes on holiday a lot all over the world and I can't keep up with all the places she's been to. Sometimes I don't even know where's she's been till she's back."

The newspaper reported that Sgt Carr returned to work in January.

Sources said there was no confirmation whether Sgt Carr, who works at Grantham police station, took her holidays when she was off work with stress, but she uploaded to social media during that period.

A Lincolnshire Police spokeswoman said that officers were allowed to go on holiday when they were off with illness.

A police source told the website: 'She certainly doesn't look very stressed in the images she's put on her social media. In practically every photograph she is wearing next to nothing and some of the poses she does are very suggestive."

Detective Superintendent Suzanne Davies said: 'The officer in question was absent from work due to illness for a period of seven months whilst an internal misconduct investigation was carried out.

'These matters have now been concluded and were dealt with by way of a misconduct meeting, details of which are not made public because they deal with less serious internal matters. This was in accordance with Police (Conduct) Regulations 2012.

'When any officer is absent from work due to illness regular contact is maintained with them and they entitled to do as they wish during that time, including going on holiday, as long as it does not prohibit their return to work as soon as possible.

'I am satisfied that this officer returned to work as soon as she was able to.'