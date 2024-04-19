Doncaster couple who neglected two children and made them live in squalor are jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Cowley, 37, admitted that the filthy home he shared with his girlfriend Brooke Carr, 28, was an "absolute dump", with the two children who were found living there subjected to "horrendous" conditions, according to a social worker who investigated the pair over the case.

Officers visited Cowley and Carr's home in May 2021 after a referral was made by the children’s charity the NSPCC.

Cowley initially refused to let South Yorkshire Police officers into his home and upon entry, they discovered the house in a "disgusting" state.

Police called to the couple's home found the children living in squalid conditions.

The two children were promptly relocated and have since been placed into foster care, after their parents arrested on suspicion of neglect.

An investigation by the forces’s Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team discovered that Cowley and Carr had failed to look after the two children's hygiene and seek medical assistance for illnesses caused by their lack of care.

When officers asked Cowley to explain the reason behind the state of the house, he told them during his interview: "I'm not going to sugar-coat it, we were both just pure lazy.”

Cowley and Carr, both of Staveley Street, Edlington, each pleaded guilty to two counts of child neglect, with the pair sentenced earlier today.

Cowley was jailed for two years and three months, with Carr given a two-year prison sentence.

Detective Inspector Simon Leake, from Doncaster's PVP team, said: "We are glad the children are now receiving appropriate care and support and I would like to commend the hard work of our partners in helping to gather evidence as part of a long running investigation into this case of neglect.

"We will continue to protect those who are vulnerable and do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice."

Anyone wishing to report child neglect in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.