Doncaster Council is to lay out its preparations and possible outcomes for a potential ‘no deal’ Brexit.

Council chiefs said March 29 – the EU exit date – could produce a ‘largely seamless transition’ or a ‘chaotic cliff edge Brexit’ if no deal is reached.

Officers said a previous report issued to councillors on the Overview & Scrutiny Management Committee in November was based on the UK leaving the European Union with a deal.

But after MPs voted down Prime Minister Theresa May’s EU Brexit arrangement, the EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told the European Parliament that the risk of ‘no deal’ was now ‘much greater’ and ‘more preparations were needed’.

In documents seen by councillors, bosses revealed teams in Doncaster have been drawing up contingency plans for a potential ‘no deal’ scenario.

The meeting, which is due to take place next week, aims to give councillors ‘relevant, timely, accurate information on the local, regional and national impact of the EU exit’.

Council bosses are to host a presentation on the impacts on Doncaster along with hearing business opinion in the borough.

The presentation is said to reflect the current position set against the economy, goods and services, community resilience, planning, risk assessment and co-ordination.

Christian Foster, head of service, strategy and performance, said: “This is an uncertain time, with planning underway for a range of possible scenarios that may unfold over the coming weeks relating to an EU Exit.

“The multi-agency South Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum (SYLRF), which includes all the local authorities and blue light services in the region, has been working for the last few months to understand the consequences of an EU Exit, including a possible No Deal EU exit and to prepare contingency plans that will be used if necessary.

“The issue of Brexit is currently being considered at all levels; at a national, regional and local level, a plethora of partners and organisations are currently involved and the impact and risks from these discussions form a rigorous weekly report back to HM Government.”