Doncaster Council to scrap number of recycling sites due to ‘fly-tipping abuse’

Doncaster Council has decided to scrap a number of recycling ‘bring sites’ due to a surge in fly-tipping.

Waste bosses have said over recent weeks, the bring sites have been ‘subject to abuse from commercial outlets’ and also have become a ‘magnet’ for fly-tippers leading to a number of complaints.

The sites, which include bottle and paper banks usually found in supermarket car parks, have been in place for a number of years and were provided for residents in a bid to encourage recycling prior to the expansion of the kerbside sort recycling service in 2002.

In March 2018, the council changed the kerbside recycling service to predominantly a wheeled bin provision which meant residents having more capacity for recycling, reducing the reliance on bring site provision.

But documents seen by councillors show a surge in abuse of these sites has led to bosses deciding to close 17 out of 54 sites.

Bosses said the council will save £24,000 from closing the sites and £10,000 they spend on cleaning the fly-tipping.

The sites to close are: Co-op stores in Askern and Rossington, Ellers Lane in Auckley, B&Q and Shotton Walk in Balby, St Wilfred’s shops in Cantley, Asda supermarkets in Carcroft and Doncaster Dome, Tesco supermarkets in Edenthorpe and Mexborough, Ingram Arms pub in Hatfield, Brecks Lane Kirk Sandall, Rossington Labour club, Bridge Street in Thorne, Beech Avenue in Tickhill, Morrisons supermarket near Lakeside and Chappell Drive at Doncaster College.

Lee Richardson, Doncaster Council’s waste and recycling manager said: “Currently, 17 out of the 54 locations contain bring banks that must be paid for.

“By removing these bring sites, it is anticipated that these items will now be disposed of either at the household waste recycling centres or through the kerbside recycling collections through the blue bin and green box.

“This will not incur any additional collection costs as we already pay for these receptacles to be emptied as part of the collection contract with SUEZ. Based on the current tonnages we will however incur additional reprocessing costs of approximately £17,000 per year.”

The sites are due to be removed during February and March.

The decision was made by council officers with Coun Chris McGuinness’ backing.