Doncaster Council to collect in sandbags as only handful of flooded roads remain shut

Authority chiefs sprang into action as the River Don broke its banks in several places earlier this week following torrential rain over the weekend.

But the Environment Agency has now stood down all its flood warnings along the river, including Fishlake which was on high alert following the catastrophic floods of 2019.

And only a handful of roads in Doncaster remain closed as the town returns to normal following the latest weather chaos.

Doncaster Council is to begin collecting in sandbags.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “As conditions start to improve, we're now putting plans in place for the collection of sandbags.

“We're asking residents to hang on to them for now and store them in a dry place – such as a shed or garage - until we can collect them.

The following roads and bridges remain closed

Greys Bridge – Mexborough

Fordstead Lane – Barnby Dun

Water Lane (Bridge Hill) – Stainforth

Fishlake Nab - Fishlake

Nab Lane- Fishlake

Plumtree Hill Lane- Fishlake

Woodhouse Green Road- Fishlake

Jack Row Lane- Fishlake

Both Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Police have criticised drivers who have been ignoring road signs and barriers to drive through flooded roads rather than take diversions.

Council bosses have urged motorists not to put themselves and others in danger by ignoring the closures.