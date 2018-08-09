Doncaster Council staff to process litter and dog fouling fines for neighbouring local authority 50 miles away

Doncaster Council staff could soon be issuing fines for littering and dog fouling for a local authority 50 miles away.

Cabinet members will discuss proposals about entering a 'shared service agreement' with North East Lincolnshire Council who cover Grimsby, Cleethorpes and Immingham.

Private firm Kingdom Security currently operate in Doncaster to issue fixed penalty notices for parking, littering, fly-tipping and enforcing public space protection orders since 2016.

All Kingdom staff wear council uniform and are trained to the same standards as local authority employees.

Council bosses claim the Kingdom partnership has increased coverage and patrols which has led to a 20 per cent reduction in complaints around litter and dog fouling.

The report states it is 'expected' that contractors issue at least '6,000' fixed penalty notices in the first 12 months for North East Lincolnshire. Extra staff are to employed in Doncaster to process these fines.

Doncaster’s contract with Kingdom Security is different from private enforcement contract existing in many other councils, as the local authority retained the task of evaluating evidence, issuing the fines, hearing appeals and taking any case where the fixed penalty notice is not paid to court.

The council also retained the role of tasking Kingdom staff weekly to ensure patrols are spread across the borough and target the areas where complaints from our residents are received.

Tracey Harwood, acting assistant director of regeneration and environment, said: "The option of a shared enforcement service would safeguard continuation of cost neutral, high quality environmental and the anti-social behaviour enforcement service in Doncaster and deliver equal benefits in North East Lincolnshire.

"Creation of a joint service with North East Lincolnshire would give further scope deliver value for money by increasing capacity of the team and creating more efficient working processes through economies of scales.

"Increasing the size of the service in Doncaster would also contribute to local job opportunities. Increasing knowledge and providing an effective deterrence against these offences amongst members of the public in North East Lincolnshire is also likely to be beneficial for the environment in Doncaster as many people actively travel across the two authority area."