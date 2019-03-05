Doncaster Council raise tax by 4.99 percent

Taxpayers will have to pay 2.99 percent more than previous years plus a two percent increase that will go directly on adult social care after councillors agreed to raise charges.

It comes after several years of austerity in which Doncaster Council have had to cut to the bone to protect vital services.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster. Picture: Marie Caley

Mayor Ros Jones said it was due to these cuts from government that they had to raise tax.

“We continue to face difficult financial challenges and there has been no let up. I do remain extremely disappointed in the government for not taking the opportunity to solve the national funding problems facing them – particularly with regard to adult social care.

“Their answer is to underfund vital services and yet increase the financial burden on local taxpayers and it is wrong. It places strain on those who can least afford it with a regressive tax system that benefits wealthy areas over places like Doncaster and South Yorkshire.”

In real terms, residents living in band D households will see their bill go up by £1.23 and those in band A by 82p a week respectively.

But as it stands Doncaster has the seventh lowest council tax in the country.

The council is trying to meet a budget gap of £21 million this year and prepare for the 2020/21 budget which is currently forecasting a further gap of £13 million.

The increase in tax will generate £5.3 million to help meet the gap.