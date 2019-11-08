Doncaster Council quashes 'flood gates to be opened' Facebook rumour

Doncaster Council has quashed rumours that ‘flood gates’ were to be opened in the town, swamping areas already hit by flooding.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 8th November 2019, 5:10 pm
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 5:11 pm

The authority was moved to quell fears after rumours started spreading on social media that parts of the town were set to face further floodwater to save other parts of the town.

In a statement, a Doncaster Council spokesman said: “We’d like to address rumours that we are ‘opening flood gates’ in some areas.

“This is not the case – there are no flood gates in the area.

“Doncaster drainage systems are doing their job in moving water along the minor rivers and streams in the area to eventually fill the Bentley Ings

“Unfortunately, due to high water levels some streets are experiencing the impact of this but this is how the drainage system is designed to work.”