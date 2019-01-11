Doncaster Council ‘litter police’ issue over £200,000 in fines from railway station smokers in just 11 months

Doncaster’s ‘litter police’ issued over 2,000 fines to people dropping cigarettes outside the railway station in just 11 months, new figures show.

The stats show the authority could’ve made up to £218,000 if all those fined paid their £100 penalty within the 28 day time limit which rises to £150 thereafter.

Doncaster Council and environmental enforcement firm Kingdom work in tandem issuing and processing fines to people who drop litter, fly-tipping and residents who fail to pick up dog mess.

But a Freedom of Information showing enforcement officers issuing 2,183 fines outside Doncaster railway station has prompted calls from residents and visitors that staff hang around the train station ‘waiting’ for people to drop cigarettes calling it an ‘easy win’.

Two people who have been fined for dropping a cigarette butt said they were followed and confronted inside Doncaster railway station.

Doncaster Council has denied enforcement officers are on daily targets but documents seen by councillors show the arrangement between Kingdom shows it is ‘essential to ensure Doncaster can recover more money through paid penalties and court fines, than is paid to the contractor’.

One opposition councillor said it was ‘unfair’ to target smokers in this way and called it a ‘waste of resources’.

The news comes after Bentley man Andrew Davies claimed he was ‘grabbed’ by a litter enforcement officer as he stepped into a taxi outside the train station.

He called private firm Kingdom ‘vultures’ who ‘hang around’ known smoking spots ‘waiting in the shadows’.

It's understood both the council and private firm Kingdom take a share of the cut. A spokesman for Doncaster Council said the percentage share was ‘commercially sensitive’.

Data published in 2017 shows Doncaster topped the table of UK councils in the number of litter fines issued.

The local authority handed out 3,574 fines - over 700 more than Leeds – the second highest in the country.

One man who was visiting Doncaster from Scunthorpe for work dropped a cigarette outside the station and was followed onto the concourse by the enforcement officer

He said: “I went for a cigarette before I got my train – as far I’m aware there’s no bins out there and I extinguished my cigarette on the floor.

“I saw no signs or anything that people were patrolling the area or anything like that – I wasn't even aware until the chap grabbed me inside that I’d dropped litter.

“They’ve been watching and waiting for me to drop it – there’s no warning where I was smoking to say if you do drop it you’ll get a hefty fine.

“Littering is bad – I shouldn’t have done it but the way the officer went about it is sly – he knew full well I was here to catch a train so I’m not going to stand and argue the case.

“I thought I’d get something like £25 for dropping a cigarette but £100 is absolutely ludicrous – it’s scandalous.”

Another woman who didn’t wish to be named said she was visiting Doncaster from London on business when she got fined.

She said: “I was inside the station looking at the departures board after I’d finished my cigarette – the whole thing actually resulted in me missing my train.

“The man who approached me was dressed in plain navy blue and there was nothing to indicate he was an enforcement officer of any kind.

“I get issuing fines for littering but the whole situation is hideous – outside the train station is the most obvious place for people smoking as they’ve been on very long journeys and they’ll get a 100 per cent success rate.

“It’s an easy win for them because they know you’ll always have people all day long smoking outside the station.”

Another smoker who didn’t want to be named outside railway station said: “People should be fined but there needs needs to be a bin directly outside the stations doors. People don’t notice or see an A4 piece of paper stuck on a white wall saying the smoking area is around the corner.

“It makes you think are they interested in keeping the streets clean or about making money? It’s just proper sly how they go about it.”

Conservative councillor Nick Allen said: “It is unfair and a total waste of resources for Kingdom to target smokers in this way. If the suggestion is true then DMBC need to look into that.

“Unfortunately, there are too many litter hotspots in Doncaster and Kingdom need to make sure their officers are working in those areas and not just targeting smokers.”