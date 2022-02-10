Doncaster Council in fresh plea after more grate covers are stolen across town

Hundreds of gully covers have been stolen from all over the borough in recent weeks – and council officials and police are urging the public to come forward and help catch the culprits.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Another week, more stolen gully covers.

"More than 100 were stolen in our area last week and again we’re aware of similar incidents in neighbouring towns in what we believe is organised theft of the covers.

Grate covers have been stolen from all over Doncaster.

"We’re working closely with South Yorkshire Police and visiting scrap metal sites in the area but we’re also asking anyone with information they think may be useful to please get in touch with the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to help us catch those responsible.

"You may have CCTV or doorbell camera footage which could be very useful to the investigation – and if you see a theft in progress please ring 999 straight away.

"Incidents like these can end up costing the taxpayer thousands as we have to ensure each gully is safe, as well as paying for replacement covers.

"If you have any information PLEASE get in touch.”

Last month, Inspector Alison Carr from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster East Neighbourhood Team said: “The theft of gully covers is a serious issue that can cause real problems within local communities. Unfortunately, reports of gully cover thefts are on the rise, and whilst there have been reports of these offences across the town, nearly two thirds of these thefts have taken place in Doncaster East.

“We are currently pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and investigations are very much ongoing to locate those carrying out these thefts.

“If anyone sees someone removing drain covers and the crime is in action, please report it to the police on 999. By reporting the crime whilst it’s taking place, we have a better chance of catching the criminals in action.”