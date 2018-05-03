Doncaster Council has not implement new safeguards for disabled taxi passengers

Doncaster Council has not implemented new restrictions which protects disabled taxi passengers from further discrimination, disability activists have said.

Only a quarter of councils across the Yorkshire have created so-called Section 167 lists, which are needed to hold taxi drivers to account if they discriminate against disabled passengers.

A change in the Equality Act in April last year means taxi drivers could face a fine of up to £1,000 if they refuse to transport wheelchair users or attempt to charge them extra.

But the rules only apply to vehicles listed on Section 167 lists, which councils need to create. Councils, including Doncaster, Rotherham, York, Wakefield and Scarborough haven't done so despite a government-recommended deadline of October 2017.

Nearby councils of Sheffield and Barnsley have completed all the necessary paper work.

Doncaster Council didn't say why they hadn't implemented the new restrictions but added all their Hackey Carriage vehicles are wheelchair accessible.

Muscular Dystrophy UK along with disability campaigner Doug Paulley said the research 'lays bare the complex problems around the law change', with many councils 'confused as to their obligations and the being public unsure of their rights'.

The pair are calling for the Department for Transport to make the lists mandatory, arguing that the current system has proven 'unworkable'.

Nic Bungay, director of campaigns, care and information at Muscular Dystrophy UK,said: “Taxis are often the only way that disabled people can get from A to B when public transport isn’t an option but the new legislation simply isn’t working to help ensure they can do so safely and fairly.

"Doug’s research robustly demonstrates the impossible situation that many disabled people find themselves in. Passengers, taxi drivers and councils alike are crying out for clearer guidance, and we need to see the taxi lists made mandatory, to make this well-intentioned law workable.”

An FOI response sent to campaigners revealed Doncaster was planning to create a section 167 list but had 'no specific deadline'.

Peter Dale, director for regeneration and environment, said: “It has been our policy for over 20 years to only licence Hackney Carriage vehicles that are wheelchair accessible and have undertaken a wheelchair loading assessment.

“In Doncaster 100 per cent of our Hackney Carriages are wheelchair accessible compared to 58 per cent nationally.”