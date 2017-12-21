Doncaster Council blasted over 'idiotic' 'drink sensibly to avoid a hangover' festive message

Doncaster Council has been blasted as 'idiotic' - after a festive message urging residents to drink sensibly to avoid hangovers and dressing in warm clothes when it's cold this Christmas.

The authority is one of dozens across the country to come under fire for "nannying" Christmas tips - which include being limited to six sprouts and being aware of candles.

Daily Mail writer Ross Clark blasted DMBC as stating "the bleedin' obvious" in its seasonal message to residents.

He wrote: "For best statement of the bleedin’ obvious, the prize must go to Doncaster Council this year for its advice that ‘sensible drinking is the best way to avoid regret and a hangover,’ and recommending that anyone walking home on a cold night should ‘make sure you’re dressed to stay warm’.

It was one of several councils across the country criticised for "jobsworths" offering "idiot’s advice on how to enjoy — or not — the festive season."

He wrote: "At this time of year, councils are much given to bleating and blaming ‘budget cuts’ for not having enough cash to empty our bins regularly, grit the roads, fix street-lamps or clear the pavements of snow and ice.

"However, they always seem to have enough jobsworths to offer us idiot’s advice on how to enjoy — or not — the festive season."

"Jokes aside, this petty, nannying advice is all too typical of the town hall numbskulls determined to use Christmas as an excuse to push excessive health-and-safety measures and pump out PC propaganda about what we should eat and drink, how we decorate our homes, and even what we give as gifts."

Leicestershire Council has told residents not to serve more than half a dozen Brussels sprouts per person.

Posters have been put up in Portsmouth by the council advising on how to reduce Christmas waste and recommending ‘an artificial tree which can be reused each year’.

And in Argyll and Bute, Kilmun community council has told residents: ‘Position candles away from objects that may catch fire.’

Dundee Council offered tips for anyone thinking of having a party in their own home, writing: ‘Make sure that people can move around and meet each other. If it means putting the sofa in a corner, do so.’

Doncaster Council has issued a string of tips and advice as part of its seasonal message to residents to help people stay safe.

A spokesman said: "The party season is a time of celebration, fun and catching up with family and friends. But sadly sometimes the highs can soon turn into lows if the party spirit gets the upper hand. As well as the health consequences, this can also lead to people losing their inhibitions and taking more risks with their personal safety than they would do normally."

Getting there and back

Don't go to parties alone and organise with friends to look out for each other so you stay safe

If you're going to drink alcohol, plan how to get home without driving. Options include agreeing on a designated driver, getting details of a licensed taxi firm, or finding out about public transport routes and times

If you're walking home on a cold night make sure you're dressed to stay warm. Use routes that are well lit, and don’t take short-cuts through dark alleys, parks or across waste ground.

While you’re out

Sensible drinking is the best way to avoid regret and a hangover

Make sure your drink isn't left unattended and if someone offers to buy you a drink only accept if you know you can trust them

Communal drinks such as punch bowls can easily be spiked. It's not always possible to know what's been mixed into these drinks, so stick to drinks that aren't shared

If you begin to feel drunk after fewer drinks than normal, seek help from a trusted friend, a street pastor or management at the club/pub/licensed premises

Think before you offer an alcoholic drink to someone you know is driving.

The next day

Remember that you could still be over the drink drive limit the next day and may not be safe to drive. Sleep, coffee and cold showers don't help you to sober up – time is the only way to get alcohol out of your system.

Councillor Nigel Ball, Doncaster Council Cabinet Member for Public Health said “We want everyone to have a good time and enjoy themselves, but equally to think about the safety of themselves and friends to make sure that everyone stays safe.

“Drinking sensibly is the best way to stay in control, it’s also the best way to avoid a heavy hangover make sure that you’re safe to drive the next day.”