Doncaster concert pianist revealed as new charity patron

A Doncaster concert pianist has been appointed as the first Patron of the Sand House Charity.

Matthew Schellhorn will be responsible for helping to raise the public profile of the small, volunteer-run organisation - which carries our projects and activities linked to and inspired by the unique Victoria Sand House, which stood in Doncaster until World War Two - through greater media attention, and assisting with its educational, artistic and heritage projects.

Matthew’s recent successful concert at Doncaster Mansion House raised £450 for the charity, and it is hoped Matthew will lend support to future fundraising events.

Matthew said: “I am utterly delighted to have been asked to support the work of The Sand House Charity as their patron. I am intensely interested in the work of the charity, connected as it is to my own family background, local and family research interests and my historical conservation enthusiasms.

“Doncaster is fortunate to have such an energetic charity, which surely emulates the vision of the original Sand House's creators and inhabitants. The structure itself was known by my ancestors and I remember my grandmother speaking about it, which fascinated me as a child. I hope that their work will go from strength to strength and continue to inspire generations to come.”

Chairman of trustees of The Sand House Charity, Richard Bell, said: “ I was thrilled to receive such a positive response to the charity’s invitation to Matthew Schellhorn.

“Following registration with the charity commission in March 2017, the trustees believe that we require someone to assist in raising the profile of our activities. Matthew's keen interest in the Sand House and the work that the charity does was brought into clear focus during the planning and delivery of his recent fundraising recital at Doncaster's Mansion House and it was very heart-warming to behold.

“We look forward to a long and fruitful working relationship.”