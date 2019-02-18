Doncaster College helps students stay safe online.

Doncaster College hosted a week-long experience for students to develop their understanding of Prevent, Radicalisation, online grooming and safer relationships.

The week took place from Monday 11th February where services across Doncaster got involved to deliver activities and workshops at The Hub.

International speaker Paul Hannaford delivered a talk on drug addiction and gun and knife crime, sharing his eye-opening story with hundreds of students across the college. After spending most of his life addicted to drugs, committing crimes and behind bars, Paul now delivers workshops to thousands of young people all over the UK.

South Yorkshire Police also attended for a knife arch operation using metal detectors and bag searches where a large number of people where checked, however there was no requirement for any further Police action. They also delivered a Legal Highs Lab workshop demonstrating the concerns and impacts of legal substance abuse.

Numerous talks with County Lines and Yorkshire Bank also took place throughout the week, alongside the ‘Big Vote’ to support students understanding of the core elements of Prevent.

‘This is an amazing week for our students and we have had so much support from Public Health, Children’s Trust, Counter Terrorism and the Police in putting together such an exciting inspiration and thought-provoking programme of events.’- Diane Lawson, Associate Director of Safeguarding, Welfare and Prevent.