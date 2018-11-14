Doncaster is to host a huge Ann Summers party later this month – complete with a male stripper and a free drink.

The event will take place at Balby Bridge Club on November 30 and is open to the public with tickets priced at £5.

The Ann Summers party will be held in Balby.

The Christmas themed party is only open to women aged over 18 and the event will include a male stripper, games, prizes and a lucky draw.

READ MORE: Saucy Sheffield in top 10 cities where students spend most time looking for sex toys

There will also be a cat walk parade, female DJ and a free ‘slippery nipple’ arrival drink.

The evening will see organisers showcasing the firm’s range of sex toys and lingerie and saucy Christmas gifts.

READ MORE: Ann Summers recalls sex toy which could become damaged after ‘extended use’

The first Ann Summers shop was opened in 1970 in Marble Arch and the firm now has 140 stores across the UK.

Jacqueline Gold. the current Chief Executive, introduced the Party Plan concept in 1981 and initially, were as much a way of circumventing regulations restricting the display of sex toys as they were a marketing tactic, but their popularity quickly grew and Ann Summers now employs over 7,500 party organisers.

READ MORE: Doncaster people have the best sex in the UK, survey says

There are around 4,000 Ann Summers parties every week in the UK.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 7.30pm, are available to buy on 07570583250.