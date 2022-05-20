Doncaster city status: Here's what Free Press readers think

Here are a selection of comments posted on the Free Press social media channels this morning.

Melanie Hewitt on Twitter had this to say: “So many people over decades have worked hard to get us here. Thanks to them & generations of Doncastrians who have made this town their own - through times good & bad. Character & communities have made this happen. This town, now a city, has a mighty heart.”

@streathamdave said: “Some people will not be bothered, but this makes me very happy.”

Not so enthusiastic is @bigDELAGaming: “Get ready for city crime and problems.”

Dean Cica on Facebook commented: “The mayor will praise it she'll think she won the lottery with the payrise she will get and the extra money labour will get through their corrupt little hands with higher council taxes and charging to drive in to the "city".”

Sorcha Alice McKay asked: “How will us being a city bring more people to Doncaster? If we didn't have anything to attract them as a town why will just being know as Doncaster city bring in more tourism?

"There's a long list of what city status will bring but no explanation of how we will get there.

"No one can answer how will city status benefit Doncaster residents so it's safe to assume there's no benefits.”

Karl Anthony said: “Get ready for council rises next year. OK saying we are a city today,wait till tax goes up 15%. We will all wish we was a village..”

Also not keen is Gemma Leanne Lane: “I'm shocked it's been given city status, Doncaster doesn't have enough going for it to be a city, yeah shops are rubbish now especially since there's been no debenhams, many clothes shops have closed.”

Andrew Peace, however, welcomed the news: It's awesome news.....more investment in infrastructure and even better will be more jobs thanks to the amazing transport links. The amount of building work going on in the outskirts is increasing all the time. Donny is on the up.”