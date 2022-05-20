Doncaster City: 'Onwards and upwards for Donny:" Business chiefs share delight

The town has been chosen of one of eight places to receive city status as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

And business bosses across the city have expressed their pride in the honour which was officially announced on the stroke of midnight by the Government’s Cabinet Office.

Doncaster business bosses have welcomed the news of city status.

Andrew Best, senior partner at HSR LAW said: “We are extremely proud to have one of our offices based in Doncaster.

"The partnership working in the area has always been outstanding and to hear that Doncaster has been awarded City Status following a true partnership bid is so very fitting.

"This is great news for the area. Full credit should be given to the Doncaster Council, Doncaster Chamber, and all those who participated in the successful bid.”

Commenting on the news that Doncaster has been named a city as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee, Stewart Olsen, group CEO of Doncaster-based ORB Recruitment, said: “As someone who is extremely proud to be born and bred in Doncaster and as chief exec of a company with its HQ here, I am absolutely delighted with the news that Doncaster is to become a city.

"It is a welcome boost to the local economy and really gives us a platform to finally put Doncaster on the map as an entrepreneurial and creative hub and a great place to live and do business.

“We have a lot of fantastic things to shout about here, something we aren’t always the best at doing, but I really feel this changes not only how we perceive Doncaster ourselves but also how others perceive us - and this can only be for the better. I am hopeful city status will have a positive impact on business opportunities, investment and tourism which is really exciting.

“I can’t think of a more fitting way to acknowledge the people of Doncaster who make this, now city, what it is. It’s definitely onwards and upwards for Donny!”

And Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “This is absolutely fantastic news.

“City status will mean than Doncaster is likely to attract more visitors and economic investment. This will be a real boost to the area.

“We are proud to work with partners across the borough and will continue to offer a great retail experience in the city of Doncaster.”