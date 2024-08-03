Doncaster city centre social club reveals plans to start selling alcohol

A Doncaster city centre club has announced plans to start selling alcohol – with proposals to serve drink 15 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Bodrum Social Club, which is based within Frazer House on Nether Hall Road, has applied to City of Doncaster Council’s licensing committee to serve alcohol between 11am and 2am daily, an announcement said.

Anyone wanting to make representations about the potential licence must make them in writing to [email protected] by no later than August 20.