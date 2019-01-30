Doncaster church to be transformed

Adults and youngsters at Doncaster Deaf Trust are to have a new, multi-purpose hub, within their on-site church.

Money from the Allchurches Trust will allow new modern seating to be installed in to Holy Trinity Church, so that the facility can become a multi-purpose hub.

Moveable stacking chairs will enable both the congregation and deaf schoolchildren to use the church much more.

They will plan and undertake community projects there, working with hearing adults in the congregation, and developing essential skills they will need in later life.

It also means that the church can be used as a place for study and worship by these children and students from the Trust's communications specialist college, and offer more flexibility for all church users.

Bobbie Roberts, the chair of trustees at Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “We are extremely grateful to Allchurches Trust for this kind donation.

“Our much-loved church can now get the new seating that it needs to make it a more accessible and flexible space.

“We’re thrilled to have this on-site facility for our staff, pupils and students and now it will be even more suited to our needs.”

Allchurches Trust is one of the UK's largest grant-making charities and gave more than £16 million to churches, charities and communities in 2018.

Its funds come from its ownership of Ecclesiastical Insurance Group.

Paul Playford, grants officer at Allchurches Trust, said: “The ‘Take Your Seat’ project will bring deaf schoolchildren closer to their local community.

“It will open doors to new opportunities, both for young people who have communication difficulties and the church congregation.

“We’re delighted to have been able to support it by giving a grant towards replacing old, broken pews with new, flexible seating.”

For further information about Doncaster Deaf Trust and its work visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk