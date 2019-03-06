Doncaster children’s football academy helps polar bear project at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

The Yorkshire Wildlife Park Foundation was given a £6,000 boost for its Polar Bears International Project thanks to more than 600 members of local children’s football academy brand, Kixx.

The youngsters helped to raise the funds during a fun Polar Trek weekend at the park. The money raised will help a project aimed at protecting polar bears and their wider natural Arctic habitat.

The fundraiser was set up by Kixx, to help celebrate the launch of its ‘Kixx Community Programme’, which in their words ‘Aims to positively impact the world we live in’.

Kixx founder, and Doncaster born, Ben Hunter, said: “First and foremost I would like to thank every child and every parent from Kixx who took part in this amazing fundraiser. You have all raised an incredible amount of money and we are extremely proud of your efforts.

“The Kixx Community Programme was created and launched to help make a positive impact in the world we live in. The efforts at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park were fantastic and this is the first of many things that will be happening within the Kixx Community Programme. We want our impact to be felt not just here in the UK, but across the world.

“Since opening their doors, The Yorkshire Wildlife Park have achieved so much and they have saved the lives of so many animals. It truly is an inspirational and caring set up and Kixx will continue to support the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Foundation moving forward.”

Kixx, formerly known as Mini Kicks, is a children’s football academy brand that started in Doncaster just over eight years ago. In 2019, Kixx has a large number of football academies all over the country, along with an education programme for schools & nurseries, and now its new ‘Community Programme’.

For more information about Kixx, you can visit www.kixx.org.uk or follow KixxUK on Facebook.