Doncaster chef returns for second series of Mrs Brown TV show

A Doncaster chef will return to TV screens later this year in a new series of BBC comedy Mrs Brown.

Catering consultant and chef to the stars Aly Mahmoud is reprising his role as Chef Aly in the new series of BBC1 show All Round To Mrs Brown's.

Filming on the second series is under way and the chef has been sharing photos from the studio filming on Twitter.

Once again, he will be shown cooking for guests on the programme.

The local businessman has previously worked with Mrs Brown star Brendan O'Carroll in a live stage show and has cooked for a host of top name stars during his career.

The comedy chat show, presented by foul-mouthed Irish "mammy" Agnes Brown (O'Carroll) proved a hit with viewers when it was screened last year.

Mr Mahoud is head chef of Chef Aly Catering, the firm he set up back in 2015 after spending many years working for a number of tour catering companies and as a private chef.

He works providing food for music and touring industry artists and crews, on site at film and TV locations and in green rooms.

He has long served as both the personal and tour chef for Mrs Brown's Boys, plus he's a big supporter of the series and has worked on the MTV Europe Awards for the last five years.