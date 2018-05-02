Doncaster charity scoops community award

A Doncaster-based charity, chaired by a Wroot woman, has scooped an award in the HRH Duke of York’s Community Initiative.

Twelve months ago, the Cascade Foundation charity founded by Jackie Hewitt-Main OBE of Wroot, won funding from Efficiency North for delivering a high level of social value within the Doncaster community.

This ensured a place for The Cascade Foundation on the Duke’s awards shortlist.

Jackie Hewitt-Main OBE, the charity’s founder and CEO, said: “As a result of the shortlisting, two judges from the HRH Duke of York’s Community Initiative visited the Cascade Health and Learning Hub in Marshgate at Christmas, to carry out an assessment.

“They met several of our learners, stakeholders and trustees and experienced, first hand, how our learners are learning to read, write and gain an understanding of their disabilities such as dyslexia or dyspraxia. All their hard work is leading them to gain qualifications, find jobs, or become directly involved in one of our Cascade charity businesses, something that the judges were particularly interested in.”

Jackie and two of her learners, Ian and Julieann, attended the presentation at Sheffield Cathedral and got the chance to chat with the Duke about the valuable work they are doing in Doncaster.

Jackie added: “It was a fantastic afternoon – I am so proud of all our learners and what they have achieved, this award is for them!”