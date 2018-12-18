Doncaster care home residents train as baristas and bake sweet treats to sell in their own coffee shop

Residents at a specialist care home have enjoyed a visit from the Lord Mayor of Doncaster as part of her community tour.

Mayor Ros Jones visited Exemplar Health Care’s Quarryfields home, alongside Chief Executive Jo Miller, and talked to all of the residents who live there.

The residents have been involved in The Platform, a unique pop-up project that has seen people from the home, who live with autism and learning disabilities, to create a coffee shop in a former unused sandwich shop.

The group choose the interior design of the room, completed barista training, and now bake sweet treats and work in the shop.

Mayor Ros Jones and Jo Miller learnt about the project from lead Heather Johnson and met other staff members from the home.

They also enjoyed some homemade Christmas cake, a tour of the shop and the outside garden area, and even put their orders in to the shop for some Christmas treats.

Mayor Ros Jone said: “The Platform is a fantastic addition to Balby and I have been so impressed by all of the hard work that has gone into it.

“What has struck me the most is how The Platform has become a great community hub; both residents who work in the shop and the Quarryfields’ team have come together to get involved in the local area and that is great to see.

“Just talking to the people who work here, you can tell how passionate everyone is about working with the community. Well done to everyone involved and keep up the hard work.”

The Platform recently joined forces with Doncaster Council to hold a community street clean which saw residents of Quarryfields and people who live on Woodfield Road work together to tidy the street and paint decorative pictures on their bins.

Heather Johnson, Education Facilitator at Quarryfields and the Platform lead, said: “We would like to thank Doncaster Council who have been so supportive to us and helped us organise the visit.”