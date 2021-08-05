Doncaster care home provider named and shamed by Government for not paying minimum wage

Danum Homecare, which is based in Sprotbrough, was named alongside the likes of John Lewis, Pret A Manger, The Body Shop and several football clubs for breaches over the minimum wage.

The firms were forced to return £2.1 million to workers, with Danum Homecare stung for failing to pay £1,516 to 13 workers.

Danum Homecare, which is based in Stable Gardens, describes itself as “a Doncaster based home care company, employing local people and providing high quality personalised care.”

A statement on its website adds: “We’re aware that many people who require care are often reluctant to let new people into their homes on a day to day basis and it’s for this reason we prefer to use small, local teams.

“The care and support we provide is available twenty four hours a day and seven days a week so that your independence at home is maintained at all times. It is our promise to you that you are always treated with respect and dignity and to do our best to meet all individual needs.”

Convenience chains McColl's and One Stop, football clubs Sheffield United and Coventry City and holiday operator Pontins were also slammed for their payment practices.

The Business Department this morning revealed the 191 firms that owed £2.1million to more than 34,000 workers after breaking wage laws.

They were also hit with a total fine of £3.2million for the breaches, which took place between 2011 and 2018.

The incidents on the list have been made public now after HMRC has finished its investigations.

Currently, the minimum wage is £4.30 for apprentices reaching up to £8.91 for those aged 23 and above.

Business minister Paul Scully said: “A day’s graft should be properly rewarded and there’s no excuse for leaving people out of pocket.

"But too many employers continue to break these laws, particularly by short-changing young apprentices."

He added: "Our message to employers today is clear: pay workers properly, or else face the consequences.”